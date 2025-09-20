Crypto Update: SUI, DOGE, and MYX take massive hit in $4 Trillion shakeout

ISLAMABAD – Cryptocurrency market has been rocked by staggering $100 billion plunge, slashing total market capitalization from over $4.1 trillion to around $4 trillion, with altcoins taking the hardest hit.

Sui (SUI), Dogecoin (DOGE), and MYX Finance (MYX) witnessed negative trend, showing market’s volatility, while US stocks continue to soar to record highs.

Those familiar with development point to a perfect storm of factors including expiry of massive options contracts which triggered widespread selling, while investors cashed in on recent speculative rallies.

Coin Approx Price Bitcoin ~$116,100–$117,000 Ethereum ~$4,500 Solana ~$230-$250 range XRP ~$3.00-$3.10 BNB ~$990-$1,000

Technical signals further fueled the downturn, with Bitcoin showing weakening momentum and MYX Finance forming a bearish double-top pattern. This correction exposes structural fragility in crypto markets, as reliance on hype and concentrated altcoin holdings collide with low tolerance for shocks.

Investors are increasingly seeking projects with real-world utility, while trading volumes and altcoin activity slow. Bitcoin hovered around $116K–$117K, Ethereum slipped to $4,500 but shows potential to outperform BTC, and Solana, XRP, and BNB faced mixed performance.

Ethereum’s charts hint at a bullish breakout with a possible inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a golden cross, signaling a potential rally of up to 75% against Bitcoin. With speculation and volatility still high, the crypto world braces for continued turbulence.