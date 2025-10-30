Fia Files Case Against Ex Fbr Chief Shabbar Zaidi Over Rs16b Illegal Tax Refunds

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle has registered a case against former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi for allegedly authorizing illegal income tax refunds exceeding Rs 16 billion.

According to the FIA report, the refunds were issued to three banks, two cement manufacturers, and one chemical company — all of which were clients of Zaidi’s firm before his appointment as FBR Chairman.

The case alleges that Shabbar Zaidi, in collusion with FBR officials, unlawfully approved these payments between May 2019 and January 2020.

The FIR, filed on October 29, names Shabbar Zaidi, several FBR officials, and bank executives as accused.

The inquiry report (No. 91/2025) revealed that during Zaidi’s tenure as FBR Chairman, Rs 16 billion were unlawfully distributed to various companies that had been his firm’s clients prior to his appointment.

According to the FIR, Zaidi served as FBR Chairman from May 10, 2019, to January 6, 2020. The findings constitute offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, and the Pakistan Penal Code. The case was registered under the orders of the competent authority.