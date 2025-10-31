Mobile data services suspended in Quetta due to security concerns

QUETTA – Mobile data services have been suspended in Quetta for 24 hours, beginning at midnight last night, as part of measures to maintain law and order in the region.

The suspension is set to last until midnight tonight.

The provincial Home Department said the temporary suspension is aimed at curbing the spread of rumors and ensuring public safety in the face of recent security concerns.

Authorities believe that limiting access to mobile data will help prevent any unrest or potential disturbances.

The decision was made after a careful review of the security situation by government officials. In the past, similar actions have been taken in other districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, due to security threats, with mobile and internet services being suspended for several days.

This move comes as part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to address security challenges and ensure peace and stability in the region.