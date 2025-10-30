Bank of Punjab reports 156% surge in operating profit for nine months

LAHORE – The Board of Directors of the Bank of Punjab (BOP) has approved the un-audited financial statements for the nine months ending 30 September 2025, commending the institution’s exceptional performance across all key indicators.

Despite a testing economic environment marked by falling interest rates and elevated operating costs, BOP delivered record-breaking results, surpassing expectations and demonstrating remarkable financial resilience.

Operating profit climbed to Rs. 28.52 billion, reflecting an impressive 156% year-on-year increase. Net Interest Income advanced 91% to Rs. 58.46 billion, supported by strong core earnings and strategic balance sheet management. Fee and Commission Income recorded a robust 31% rise, driven by expanded revenue diversification and deeper engagement across retail, corporate, and Islamic banking segments.

Operational strength

Operational efficiency remained a top priority throughout the period, reflected in a notable improvement in the cost-to-income ratio. Disciplined expense control and productivity enhancements across divisions bolstered profitability. Profit Before Tax increased 81% to Rs26.40 billion, compared to Rs14.61 billion in the corresponding period last year. Earnings per share rose to Rs3.65 from Rs2.57, even with a higher effective tax rate of 53%, underscoring the Bank’s robust earnings capacity and shareholder focus.

The Bank maintained a strong capital position, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.43%, well above regulatory requirements.

Balance sheet highlights

Total Assets reached Rs2,536 billion, while Total Deposits grew 20% year-on-year to Rs1,885 billion. Current Deposits recorded a significant 35% increase, signalling heightened customer confidence and the effectiveness of targeted mobilisation efforts. Gross Advances stood at Rs837 billion, while Total Investments and Lending to Financial Institutions amounted to Rs1,463 billion, reflecting a prudent and well-diversified asset mix.

Exposure under government-backed initiatives – covering agriculture, SMEs, and affordable housing – remained fully secured through strong first-loss guarantees, with recovery rates between 97.5% and 100%. Liquidity buffers were maintained at comfortable levels, ensuring resilience in volatile market conditions.

Public sector partnership

BOP continues to play a pivotal role as a financial partner of the Government of Punjab (GoPb), supporting transformative social and economic programmes led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Key initiatives include the CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Scheme, Kissan Card, Livestock Card, Petrol/Electric Bike Programme, and Apni Chat Apna Ghar. Through these, the Bank is promoting financial inclusion, empowering farmers and entrepreneurs, and contributing to sustainable provincial development.

In addition, BOP has been entrusted with administering large-scale relief disbursements for flood-affected communities, while maintaining leadership in federally sponsored financial schemes.