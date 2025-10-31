PSX rebounds with 2700-point surge after major bearish trend

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) bounced back with significant gains on Friday following a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan Taliban, and a positive meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained whooping 2,746.62 points to reach 159,479.49 points, reflecting a change of 1.75 percent.

The recent local and international positive developments have lifted the investor confidence, triggering buying rally in stock market.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 recorded massive decline, losing 1,732.19 points, a negative change of 1.09 percent, closing at 156,732.87 points against 158,465.06 points on the previous trading day.

A total of 848.303 million shares were traded compared to 951.840 million shares on previous day, whereas the total value of shares traded was recorded at Rs37.61 billion against Rs41.31 billion.

As many as 475 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 recorded gains, 293 sustained losses, and 34 remained unchanged.