Lahore General Hospital under scrutiny as men, unqualified staff found conducting female autopsies

LAHORE – It has been uncovered that male and unqualified individuals have been conducting autopsies on female bodies at the morgue of Lahore General Hospital.

The discovery has raised serious concerns about the hospital’s procedures and ethics, prompting a high-level inquiry.

Reports claim that deceased female bodies brought to the morgue for post-mortem examinations have been handled by individuals who are neither doctors nor qualified staff.

On several occasions, the autopsies were carried out in the absence of any medical professionals, with untrained staff even stitching up the bodies using needles. Reports also suggest that money collected from doctors on a monthly basis is handed over to a non-medical person, who then performs the autopsies.

Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal, Principal of Amiruddin Medical College, took immediate notice of the incident. He ordered the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. Dr. Afzal stated that action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the inquiry report, and strict disciplinary measures will be implemented against those found responsible.

This shocking discovery has raised significant questions about the management and safety standards at Lahore General Hospital.

The inquiry committee will assess the severity of the situation and ensure accountability for any negligence or misconduct.