DG ISPR warns of strong response to any external aggression

RAWALPINDI – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty.

In a recent session with students and faculty members from various universities in Abbottabad, he emphasized that any external aggression would be met with a strong and decisive response from the armed forces.

During the interactive session, DG ISPR discussed a variety of topics, including the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, national security challenges, and the ongoing struggle against terrorism. He assured the audience that Pakistan has taken effective measures against terrorism and the menace of extremism, particularly the forces behind creating instability in the region.

The session, attended by a large number of teachers and students, also featured a tribute to the nation’s martyrs and veterans, who were hailed as symbols of bravery and sacrifice.

The Vice Chancellor of Hazara University, Dr. Ikramullah Khan, praised the Pakistan Army, describing it as the true embodiment of love for the country. He stated, “The Pakistan Army is always at the frontline, and we stand by them in solidarity.”

The discussion also addressed the growing activities of enemy elements trying to mislead the younger generation.

Teachers stressed the importance of providing students with accurate and verified information to counter these negative influences.

Students, in turn, expressed their pride in being citizens of Pakistan and emphasized the vital role of the Pakistan Army in guiding and uplifting the nation’s youth.

One of the students stated, “We are proud to live in a country where institutions like the Pakistan Army offer us strength and guidance. The misinformation spread on social media about the army has now been clarified, and we feel more informed than ever.”

Lieutenant General Chaudhry’s responses to questions helped dispel confusion among students about national and provincial matters, as well as the role of the armed forces in maintaining peace and security.