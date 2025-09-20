Latest

Dr. Waqar Masood Khan: Pakistan’s ex-finance secretary passes away

By News Desk
4:37 pm | Sep 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former Finance Secretary and seasoned economist Dr. Waqar Masood Khan breathed his last after brief illness, his family said Saturday.

Dr. Waqar Masood, who was uncle of crickter Shan Masoo, held several key positions during his career. He served as Federal Secretary of Finance and Minister of State, and was widely respected for his expertise in economic policy and governance.

Government officials including President Asif Zardari mourned his death, offering condolences to bereaved family. In his statement, President said the late economist’s services to the nation would always be remembered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief, calling his passing a great loss for the country. The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the departed soul and patience for the family.

