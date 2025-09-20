‘iPhone 17 for a Cause’: Daily Pakistan host helps flood victims in noble gesture

LAHORE – Daily Pakistan host Yasir Shami decided to donate amount of newly received iPhone 17 Pro Max to support flood victims across the country.

Although the iPhone 17 is officially launching in Pakistan on October 3–4, Shami received the device early and immediately chose to use it to help those affected by recent devastating floods.

The floods in Punjab have taken a heavy toll, these unusually heavy monsoon rains have devastated large parts of Pakistan, affecting more than six million people. The floods have claimed nearly 1,000 lives, including 250 children.

Around 2.5 million people have been displaced, with many taking refuge in government-run camps or staying with host families already struggling to provide support. Authorities continue relief operations to provide shelter, food, and medical aid to those affected.