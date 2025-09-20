Shock and Outrage as camel badly beaten by Influential Landlord in Sukkur

SUKKUR – Another case of animal cruelty reported from Sindh, as an influential landlord subjected camel to brutal torture after it entered his agricultural field to drink water in Saleh Pat, Sukkur.

The camel’s owner said the landlord tied the animal to a tractor, dragged it across field, and struck it with sticks, leaving camel badly injured with a broken leg. When owner took the camel to hospital for treatment, doctors allegedly refused to provide medical assistance.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed Mayor Sukkur to submit report and directed District Council Chairman Syed Kamil Shah to ensure immediate treatment for camel. A veterinary team has since been dispatched to the site.

Police confirmed that the case has been registered on complaint of the camel’s owner. Of the three nominated suspects, one has been arrested, while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining two.

This is not the first incident of such brutality. Last year in Sanghar, another influential landlord cut off a camel’s leg for entering his farmland. Initially, cops registered case against “unknown persons,” but action was only taken after the matter gained attention on social media, and government intervention followed.

Animal rights activists have condemned the latest case in Sukkur, calling for strict action against those responsible to prevent the recurrence of such cruelty.