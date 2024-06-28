Sanghar's amputated camel receives prosthetic leg

An 8-month-old camel named "Cammie" has been given a new lease on life after receiving a prosthetic leg at a shelter home in Karachi. Cammie became a symbol of national sympathy after a cruel incident where a feudal lord in Sanghar cut off her leg.

The incident occurred when the feudal lord, angered by the camel's intrusion into his fields, first subjected her to severe beating with his employees. Not satisfied, he brutally amputated the camel's leg with a sharp tool. The camel's owner brought the injured animal to Sanghar Press Club, where the video of the suffering camel went viral, sparking outrage across social media.

On June 15, the incident caught the attention of social media users who condemned the inhumane act, leading authorities to take notice. The power of social media prompted the Sindh government to take swift action, resulting in the arrest of the perpetrators.

Following the incident, the animal rights organization CDRS Benji Project rescued Cammie and transferred her to Karachi. The organization, in collaboration with The Wire Pakistan, announced the provision of a prosthetic leg for the injured camel.

The shelter home's management, working closely with the Department of Livestock and Robotics, successfully fitted Cammie with a prosthetic leg. They expressed gratitude to the company that crafted the artificial limb, highlighting the teamwork and innovation that made this heartwarming recovery possible.

Cammie, who endured immense suffering, now stands tall again, embodying the resilience and compassion that can arise even from acts of cruelty.