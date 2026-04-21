Lahore reels under Scorching Heat as Real Feel Temperature hits 41°C

ISLAMABAD – Lahore residents are facing scorching heat today, with weather conditions expected to remain extremely hot and dry and temperatures soaring around 40°C.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Around noon, the city’s temperature reached 38°C with Real Feel at 418°C, while humidity levels stood at just 25%, making the atmosphere feel even more parched and uncomfortable.

Amid this extreme heat, wind speeds have been recorded at only 6 km/h, far too weak to bring any meaningful relief. Experts warn that this stagnant air could worsen the situation as the day progresses.

Authorities are urging citizens to take serious precautionary measures, advising people to limit unnecessary outdoor activities and stay protected from the scorching heat.

Environmental experts have also issued a warning, saying ongoing hot and dry weather could significantly worsen air pollution levels in the city. Residents, especially children, the elderly, and those suffering from respiratory illnesses, are strongly advised to wear masks and exercise extra caution.

With rising temperatures, dry winds, and increasing pollution risks, Lahore faces a challenging day under the blazing sun.