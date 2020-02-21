FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax

KARACHI - Notices were sent to 24 fashion houses and designers by the Federal Bureau of Revenue for tax evasion, earlier this week.

The bureau claims that some designers paid little to no tax despite making a large sum of money per bridal outfit. In a notification issued by the FBR, the bureau said it came across this information while surveying new taxpayers. It added that their declared income did not correspond with their receipts.

Now, the bureau will set up an audit desk to analyse the designers’ tax returns. The list includes Wardah Saleem, Saniya Maskatiya, Waqar J. Khan, Rozina Munib, Saleha, Mahin, Ayesha Sarfaraz, Basic, Sable Vogue, Zuri by Zainab Fawad, House of Farah V and Sanam Chaudhri.

“It came to our notice that we are on this list as clients of an establishment. House of Farah V are compliant of all tax laws and welcome any scrutiny of our records under the law,” clarified House of Farah V on Instagram.

