‘Anyone who kills Trump will receive $3m reward’: Iranian lawmaker
Share
TEHRAN – An Iranian parliament member on Tuesday announced a $3 million reward to anyone who kills US President Donald Trump.
"On behalf of the Kerman's people, anyone who kills Trump will receive a $3 million reward," Ahmad Hamzeh, a lawmaker from the southeastern city of Kerman, told the parliament, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.
Kerman is the hometown of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds force who was killed in a US drone strike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport in early January.
Washington has accused Soleimani of being responsible for alleged secret military operations across the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
The assassination provoked outrage among Iran's leadership, while thousands of Iranians mourned the death of the slain military leader.
- Govt forms FIA’s special team to investigate wheat crisis12:04 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Indian SC hears over 140 petitions against CAA today11:38 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Israeli troops kill three Palestinian youth near Gaza border10:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Davos: PM Imran, Singapore's PM discusses bilateral relations, ...09:40 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan has clear vision regarding Kashmir cause, says Aisha Farooqui08:46 AM | 22 Jan, 2020
- Govt decides to take Council of Islamic Ideology's view on Zindagi ...09:57 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
- Zindagi Tamasha's release stopped: Khoosat move LHC against TLP ...06:15 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
- The team of "Zindagi Tamasha" cancels Karachi meet and greet03:23 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019