Web Desk
08:25 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Army chief hails tireless efforts of ISI for national security
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Inter Services Intelligence Headquarters, said military’s media wing on Thursday.  

According to ISPR, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, DG ISI received the Army Chief. 

Comprehensive briefing was given on regional and national security situation. 

COAS appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

