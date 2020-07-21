Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming violation in postings of mission abroad
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:55 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming violation in postings of mission abroad
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday dismissed media reports claiming violation of rules and regulations with regard to the postings of heads of missions abroad.

"Any insinuation that postings have been made in violation of rules and regulations is incorrect," Ministry's Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

The Spokesperson said, "With reference to recent unsubstantiated speculative reports appearing in section of the media concerning heads of missions' postings, it is pointed out that all posting plans are prepared after thorough consultations and due diligence,.

" She stressed that several factors were involved in determining such postings.

"Laid down criteria encompassing seniority, suitability, regional expertise, diversity of experience, past performance and previous posting patterns, and output in the current position of responsibility, serve among the determining factors," she said.

She expressed hope that facts would be checked before lending any credence to unsubstantiated claims.

More From This Category
Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after ...
10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ ...
09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, ...
08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns ...
12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc ...
11:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming ...
10:55 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gul Panra's new video at Khyber DC residence lands KP officials in hot water
02:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr