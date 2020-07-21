Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc exams amid COVID-19
LAHORE - Punjab University on Tuesday announced that exams of Bachelor's in Arts (BA), Bachelor's in Science (BSc), and Associate Degree Part-II will be conducted online due to coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson of the university said that the exams will start from August 5, adding that examination department has issued the date sheet of Part-II exams.
The university announced that the candidates will be informed about the procedure to take part in online exams through an e-mail within 24 hours, besides urging students to register their e-mail on the Punjab University website at the earliest.
The controller of examination department said that a mock exam will be held before the final exams for the ease of the candidates.
