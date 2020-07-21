Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc exams amid COVID-19
Web Desk
11:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc exams amid COVID-19
Share

LAHORE - Punjab University on Tuesday announced that exams of Bachelor's in Arts (BA), Bachelor's in Science (BSc), and Associate Degree Part-II will be conducted online due to coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson of the university said that the exams will start from August 5, adding that examination department has issued the date sheet of Part-II exams. 

The university announced that the candidates will be informed about the procedure to take part in online exams through an e-mail within 24 hours, besides urging students to register their e-mail on the Punjab University website at the earliest.

The controller of examination department said that a mock exam will be held before the final exams for the ease of the candidates. 

More From This Category
Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after ...
10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ ...
09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, ...
08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns ...
12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Punjab University announces plan to hold BA, BSc ...
11:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
Foreign ministry rejects reports claiming ...
10:55 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gul Panra's new video at Khyber DC residence lands KP officials in hot water
02:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr