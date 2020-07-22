Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, rule-based, apolitical and comprehensive: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program has provided relief to millions of households amid coronavirus pandemic.

During the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, in which Ehsaas Emergency Cash program report was presented with a detailed methodology of the design and insights from real time evaluation, the premier lauded the program and expressed the views.

The cabinet appreciated the first of its kind report on Ehsaas Emergency Cash authored by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar.

The prime minister said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash program is transparent, rule-based, apolitical and comprehensive.

The comprehensive report details the design and implementation of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, which allocated 203 billion rupees to deliver one-time emergency cash to 16.9 million families in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given family size, this represents nearly 109 million people or half the country’s population, representing the largest and most extensive social protection intervention ever in the country's history.