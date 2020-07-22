Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after Eid-ul-Azha
Share
LAHORE - The Punjab government would take decision regarding the opening of marriage halls in the province after Eid-ul-Azha.
This was stated by the Provincial Minsiter for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat (Tuesday) while responding to a point of order during the Punjab Assembly session.
He said that the government had held parleys with the office bearers of the Marriage Halls Association and the government would take a decision soon.
Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour 50 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair. The day's agenda pertained to questions relating to the the Food department.
PML-N MPA Muneeb-ul-Haq, while speaking on a point of order, had asked the government to allow marriage halls to open as the business was hard hit by the closure of the businesses after lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The House also adopted a resolution condoling the sad demise of Sikh Yatrees who died in train accident in Sheikhupura.
- Averting Sea-Blindness in Realm of Blue Economy11:46 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Sindh introduces new camera-readable vehicle registration number ...10:59 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Qatari envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s peace efforts10:02 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Eidul Azha — Fawad’s tweet about second day moon of Zil Haj ...09:28 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Shahzad Akbar appointed as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior ...08:29 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- The Journey of a Pakistani Carpenter to a Fashion Model in Saudi Arab07:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Syra Yousuf celebrates daughter Nooreh's sixth birthday07:22 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Rubina Ashraf returns home after defeating coronavirus06:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020