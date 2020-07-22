KP announces matric results today
PESHAWAR - Matriculation results in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be announced at 2 pm today (Wednesday) as all eight education boards of the province will make their results public while results for higher secondary school (intermediate) exams will be made public on July 28..

The provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan is expected to attend a special ceremony at the Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Higher Secondary School.

It is pertinent to be mention here that due to the coronavirus pandemic, all results will be announced online and no result book will be published.

The detailed marks certificates (DMCs) will be dispatched to the respective schools within a week.

