KP announces matric results today
Share
PESHAWAR - Matriculation results in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be announced at 2 pm today (Wednesday) as all eight education boards of the province will make their results public while results for higher secondary school (intermediate) exams will be made public on July 28..
The provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan is expected to attend a special ceremony at the Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Higher Secondary School.
It is pertinent to be mention here that due to the coronavirus pandemic, all results will be announced online and no result book will be published.
The detailed marks certificates (DMCs) will be dispatched to the respective schools within a week.
- Averting Sea-Blindness in Realm of Blue Economy11:46 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Sindh introduces new camera-readable vehicle registration number ...10:59 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Qatari envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s peace efforts10:02 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Eidul Azha — Fawad’s tweet about second day moon of Zil Haj ...09:28 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Shahzad Akbar appointed as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior ...08:29 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- The Journey of a Pakistani Carpenter to a Fashion Model in Saudi Arab07:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Syra Yousuf celebrates daughter Nooreh's sixth birthday07:22 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Rubina Ashraf returns home after defeating coronavirus06:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020