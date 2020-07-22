Atif Aslam's latest video with youngest son is sure to capture your heart

11:47 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
Atif Aslam's latest video with youngest son is sure to capture your heart
Share

Just like all of us, the world's top celebrities have all been instructed to stay at home during these unprecedented times.

Being natural-born entertainers and artists, many musicians, actors and other influential personalities have been keen to share their quarantine experiences.

Like most celebs, Atif has routinely been hosting Instagram sessions for his fans, and this time, he had his spotlight stolen by special guest.

Atif finally introduced his youngest son to the world and people can't stop gushing about how adorable he is. The Coke Studio singer surprised everyone when his baby boy joined in for a small jamming session with him.

 Atif could be seen trying to balance a guitar and his little one together. The father-son duo twinned in black tee's and played around for a while.

We hope to see more of Atif's live sessions getting interrupted by his adorable baby boy!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
You won’t believe what these Pakistani celebs ...
07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
The Journey of a Pakistani Carpenter to a Fashion ...
07:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Syra Yousuf celebrates daughter Nooreh's sixth ...
07:22 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Rubina Ashraf returns home after defeating ...
06:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Mehbooba: Haroon Rashid shares story behind ...
12:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Iqra Aziz congratulates first trans police officer
01:55 PM | 22 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
You won’t believe what these Pakistani celebs were doing before they became famous
07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr