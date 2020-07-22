EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ initiatives
Share
ISLAMABAD - European Union (EU) has lauded the Green and Clean Pakistan initiatives launched by the present government over last two years for overall environmental conservation and protection.
The appreciation came during a meeting between European Union's delegation to Pakistan and Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam in Islamabad today (Tuesday).
Both sides discussed at length various matters of bilateral collaboration in green economic recovery through investment and green job creations, environmental sustainability, climate change, forest management, air pollution and water conservation and protection for boosting latter's climate resilience against unfolding climate change-caused disasters.
Deputy Head of EU Mission Anne Marchal expressed the desire to enhance EU countries' contribution through enhanced investment in green sectors.
Malik Amin Aslam welcomed the interests of the European Union and its offer to join Pakistan's green and clean initiatives.
- Averting Sea-Blindness in Realm of Blue Economy11:46 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Sindh introduces new camera-readable vehicle registration number ...10:59 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Qatari envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s peace efforts10:02 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Eidul Azha — Fawad’s tweet about second day moon of Zil Haj ...09:28 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Shahzad Akbar appointed as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior ...08:29 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- The Journey of a Pakistani Carpenter to a Fashion Model in Saudi Arab07:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Syra Yousuf celebrates daughter Nooreh's sixth birthday07:22 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Rubina Ashraf returns home after defeating coronavirus06:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020