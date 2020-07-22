EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ initiatives

ISLAMABAD - European Union (EU) has lauded the Green and Clean Pakistan initiatives launched by the present government over last two years for overall environmental conservation and protection.

The appreciation came during a meeting between European Union's delegation to Pakistan and Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Both sides discussed at length various matters of bilateral collaboration in green economic recovery through investment and green job creations, environmental sustainability, climate change, forest management, air pollution and water conservation and protection for boosting latter's climate resilience against unfolding climate change-caused disasters.

Deputy Head of EU Mission Anne Marchal expressed the desire to enhance EU countries' contribution through enhanced investment in green sectors.

Malik Amin Aslam welcomed the interests of the European Union and its offer to join Pakistan's green and clean initiatives.