Pakistan's top court suspends order for release of 196 'terrorists'
12:33 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday suspended the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order for release of 196 alleged terrorists.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case in Islamabad and directed the authorities concerned to come up with record of the cases of these 196 alleged terrorists from the federal government.
The top court also issued notices to all the parties, including the federal government.
Military courts had sentenced these 196 people for their involvement in terrorism, while the Peshawar High Court had ordered for their release.
