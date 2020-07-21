Pakistan to get Rs3.6 billion from EU for Rule of Law
ISLAMABAD – The European Union will provide 3.6 billion rupees for Rule of Law support to Pakistan, according to an agreement signed by Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed and EU Chargé d' Affaires Anne Marchal in the federal capital on Tuesday.
The grant assistance will be utilized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Rule of Law Programme will be implemented over a period of five years.
1. @EUPakistan will provide total grant assistance worth € 20m i.e RS 3.6 Bn for #KhyberPakhtunkhwa & its newly merged districts (EX-FATA), as well as #Balochistan. The RoL Programme will be implemented over a period of 5 years (2020-2024).@pid_gov@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/4SfT57QYeH— Economic Affairs Division (@eadgop) July 21, 2020
This programme will also provide technical assistance and capacity building to key government institutions in the security sector and the judiciary at federal and provincial level.
Under this programme, the police and judiciary will be supported in becoming more efficient, accessible for all, and faster in terms of procedures.
The programme will also help citizens to better understand legal matters, their rights and the functioning of the legal system.
Speaking on the occasion, Anne Marchal said this programme aims to provide equal access to justice for all, which is a key policy of the European Union.
