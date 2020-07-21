PPP's Dr Asim Hussian allowed to travel abroad
Share
KARACHI – An accountability court in Karachi has allowed former petroleum minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain to travel abroad for his medical check-up.
Dr Asim, who is a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari, is facing two corruption references in the accountability court and a criminal case in an anti-terrorism court. He was booked in the terrorism case on the complaint of Rangers for allegedly treating and harbouring suspected terrorists, militants and gangsters at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of his hospital at the behest of some MQM and PPP leaders.
NAB court indicts Dr Asim Hussain in Rs17 billion ... 11:10 PM | 26 Feb, 2018
KARACHI - The accountability court on Monday indicted former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and other co-accused in ...
Allowing the PPP leader to travel to London, the court directed him to return before Aug 25.
- Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after Eid-ul-Azha10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 267,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,677 confirmed ...09:41 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ initiatives09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, rule-based, apolitical ...08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- ‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns home after 12 hours12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Suicide or Murder: Poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's biopic released01:40 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Pakistani carpenter begins modeling career in Saudi Arabia01:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Nicki Minaj pregnant with her first child12:25 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020