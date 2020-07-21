Journalist Matiullah Jan 'goes missing' in Pakistani capital
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist and TV host Matiullah Jan has gone missing, his family said on Tuesday.
Jan's wife told the media that his car was found with keys but he was missing.
Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital Islamad. I demand he be foundُ and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keep him safe.— Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) July 21, 2020
A video showing how he was abducted from outside his home went viral on social media. He stopped his car in front of his house and then he was not there while the keys of the car were still there inside.
Allah keep him safe from these scoundrels. https://t.co/bWJfuCZ4qS— Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) July 21, 2020
Journalists’ bodies, local and international human rights organisations have strongly condemned the journalist’s abduction and demanded of the government his immediate recovery.
In a tweet, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it demands that the government immediately ensure the safe recovery of journalist.
We are extremely concerned for the fate and wellbeing of @matiullahjan919. He has been the subject of physical attacks and harassment for his journalism. The authorities must establish his whereabouts immediately. #ReleaseMatiullah— Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) July 21, 2020
Amnesty International South Asia also asked the government to take action for recovery of the journalist.
Last week, Matiullah Jan appeared before the Supreme Court in compliance of its order on suo motu notice on his tweet about the judges of the top court in Qazi Faez Isa case.
