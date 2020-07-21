Punjab Cabinet approves Protection of Islam Act 2020
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Cabinet has approved the Protection of Islam Act 2020, provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan told media on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 33nd meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office in Lahore.
Chauhan said the implementation of this Act will make it possible to completely eliminate offensive or blasphemous content.
He added that publication of books or any material which is against the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), their Companions, the Righteous Caliphs, the Mothers of the Believers and the Ahl el-Bayt would be completely banned.
Separately, the provincial cavbinet unanimously passed a resolution expressing full confidence in the leadership of CM Buzdar.
Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat presented resolution and said that journey of real development of Punjab will continue under enthusiastic leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
He said that a historic step has been taken today to curb sectarianism and provocation in the country. He said that act is very important for the protection of the Holy Prophet.
Raja added that Department of Information and Culture will ensure the performance of administrative matters regarding the registration and regulation of books.
- Punjab to decide opening of marriage halls after Eid-ul-Azha10:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 267,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,677 confirmed ...09:41 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- EU lauds ‘Green and Clean Pakistan’ initiatives09:12 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program is transparent, rule-based, apolitical ...08:27 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- ‘Abducted’ journalist Matiullah Jan returns home after 12 hours12:05 AM | 22 Jul, 2020
- Suicide or Murder: Poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's biopic released01:40 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Pakistani carpenter begins modeling career in Saudi Arabia01:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Nicki Minaj pregnant with her first child12:25 PM | 21 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020