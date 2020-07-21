Punjab Cabinet approves Protection of Islam Act 2020

LAHORE – Punjab Cabinet has approved the Protection of Islam Act 2020, provincial Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan told media on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 33nd meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office in Lahore.

Chauhan said the implementation of this Act will make it possible to completely eliminate offensive or blasphemous content.

He added that publication of books or any material which is against the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), their Companions, the Righteous Caliphs, the Mothers of the Believers and the Ahl el-Bayt would be completely banned.

Separately, the provincial cavbinet unanimously passed a resolution expressing full confidence in the leadership of CM Buzdar.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat presented resolution and said that journey of real development of Punjab will continue under enthusiastic leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said that a historic step has been taken today to curb sectarianism and provocation in the country. He said that act is very important for the protection of the Holy Prophet.

Raja added that Department of Information and Culture will ensure the performance of administrative matters regarding the registration and regulation of books.