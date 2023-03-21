PDM demands action against PTI for ‘unleashing attack’ on judicial complex

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government, a 13-party ruling alliance, on Monday condemned the attacks on police and Rangers on the alleged orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and decided to take strong action against those who violated the law.
According to an official statement, the decision was made during a six-hour-long meeting of the heads of the component parties of the PDM with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.
The leaders of allied parties expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
They said it is a matter of grave concern that trained miscreants, many of them belonging to banned organizations, attacked officers and personnel of state institutions with petrol bombs, sticks, catapults and weapons.
The allied parties leaders said such behaviour in no way is constitutional, legal, democratic and political.
The meeting expressed solidarity with officers and Jawans of state institutions and lauded their sense of duty.
The leaders decided to call a joint session of the Parliament tomorrow to take important decisions for ensuring writ of the state.
The high-level huddle was summoned after the premier's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.
The participants also severely condemned the campaign on social media and outside the country against state institutions, especially against the army chief. They urged Pakistanis living abroad not to become part of such nefarious agenda.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.15
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.5
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.54
|757.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.88
|925.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|307.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
