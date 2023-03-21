PDM demands action against PTI for ‘unleashing attack’ on judicial complex

ISLAMABAD – The coalition government, a 13-party ruling alliance, on Monday condemned the attacks on police and Rangers on the alleged orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and decided to take strong action against those who violated the law.

According to an official statement, the decision was made during a six-hour-long meeting of the heads of the component parties of the PDM with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The leaders of allied parties expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They said it is a matter of grave concern that trained miscreants, many of them belonging to banned organizations, attacked officers and personnel of state institutions with petrol bombs, sticks, catapults and weapons.

The allied parties leaders said such behaviour in no way is constitutional, legal, democratic and political.

The meeting expressed solidarity with officers and Jawans of state institutions and lauded their sense of duty.

The leaders decided to call a joint session of the Parliament tomorrow to take important decisions for ensuring writ of the state.

The high-level huddle was summoned after the premier's meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

The participants also severely condemned the campaign on social media and outside the country against state institutions, especially against the army chief. They urged Pakistanis living abroad not to become part of such nefarious agenda.