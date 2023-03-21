Govt to launch Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives today

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is launching the Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives today (Tuesday).

The programme is aimed at facilitating the youth of the country.

As many as 15 programmes will be launched across the country under these initiatives.

These include Ba-Ikhtiyar Nujawan Internship Program, PM's Youth Laptop Program, 5000 scholarships for students of Balochistan and former-FATA, seventy five National Top Talent Scholarship Program, establishment of Seerat Chairs, establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities in least developed districts, Youth Skills Training Program, Young Development Fellowship Program, establishment of seven Centers of Excellence, Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award, special development scheme for the uplift of the twenty poorest districts, Young Peace and Development Corps and establishment of 250 mini sports complex across across the country.

Under the Prime Minister's Ba- Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program, 60,000 paid internships will be awarded to young graduates across the country.