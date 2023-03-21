Search

Pakistan

Govt to launch Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives today

Web Desk 10:18 AM | 21 Mar, 2023
Govt to launch Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives today
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is launching the Prime Minister's Youth Development Initiatives today (Tuesday).

The programme is aimed at facilitating the youth of the country. 

As many as 15 programmes will be launched across the country under these initiatives.

These include Ba-Ikhtiyar Nujawan Internship Program, PM's Youth Laptop Program, 5000 scholarships for students of Balochistan and former-FATA, seventy five National Top Talent Scholarship Program, establishment of Seerat Chairs, establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities in least developed districts, Youth Skills Training Program,  Young Development Fellowship Program, establishment of seven Centers of Excellence, Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award, special development scheme for the uplift of the twenty poorest districts, Young Peace and Development Corps and establishment of 250 mini sports complex across across the country.

Under the Prime Minister's Ba- Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program, 60,000 paid internships will be awarded to young graduates across the country.

PDM demands action against PTI for ‘unleashing attack’ on judicial complex

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Federal govt notifies office timings for Ramadan 2023

03:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Punjab govt to form JIT to probe Zaman Park clashes: Mohsin Naqvi 

01:20 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

PM Shehbaz convenes PDM meeting today to discuss next general elections

10:00 AM | 20 Mar, 2023

Govt announces petroleum relief package for low-income people

09:01 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Govt considers consulting legal team to ban PTI 

10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Punjab interim govt hands over more than 45,000 acres of land to Pakistan Army

11:35 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IMF says Pakistan didn’t consult on petrol subsidy

10:50 AM | 21 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 21, 2023

08:17 AM | 21 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.15 286.15
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.5 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.54 757.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.9 36.25
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.88 925.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.6
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 732.14 740.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.42 78.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.5 209.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.25 307.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.26 8.41

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 204,700 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: