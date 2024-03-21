Search

Pakistan

Pak Foreign Minister Dar joins world Leaders at Brussels Nuclear Energy Summit today

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 21 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

BRUSSELS – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is in Belgium's capital to represent Islamabad in the first-ever two-day Nuclear Energy Summit.

Dar, the seasoned politician, will articulate Pakistan’s standpoint about use of nuclear capability for the well-being of humanity and splendid safety record of its nuclear facilities.

FM Dar will engage in one-on-one discussions with leaders and foreign ministers from other countries taking part in the event.

His presence at the summit will enhance Pakistan's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and foster a common understanding on the peaceful utilization of nuclear energy.

World leaders including French President Macron, US climate envoy John Podesta, Chinese President Xi’s special representative, European Commission President, Belgian PM, and International Atomic Energy Agency D.G will also participate in the event.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

