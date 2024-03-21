realme partners with foodpanda to gift free iftar meals

LAHORE—Realme, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has teamed up with Pakistan's premier delivery platform, foodpanda, to launch an initiative during the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative aims to give back to the community and make this special month even more memorable for Realme's fans.

The campaign is designed to spread joy and foster a sense of togetherness. Realme and Foodpanda have partnered to give 50 lucky winners Rs. 1500 cashback for a free Iftari meal of their choice every Wednesday and Sunday throughout Ramadan.

To enter the campaign, Realme fans are encouraged to follow Realme's official Facebook page. On every campaign day, a post will invite entries, and the winners will be announced on the same platform.

According to Ethan Yin, CEO of Realme Pakistan, "Ramadan is a time for reflection, devotion, and community. At Realme, we believe in the power of giving back to the community that has been an integral part of our journey." He further added that partnering with Foodpanda allows them to touch the lives of their fans by contributing to their Ramadan celebrations, enhancing their Iftari experience with a meal of their choice.

This campaign reflects Realme's commitment to giving back to its community. The brand understands the cultural significance of Iftari during Ramadan and desires to contribute positively to these moments.

This groundbreaking collaboration between Foodpanda and Realme celebrates the deep emotional connection and authenticity that define Ramadan. Realme's innovative technology and commitment to authenticity expand the concept of Iftari, reaching a wider audience, and fostering meaningful connections.

Muhammad Abu Bakar Siddiqui, Head of Enterprise, foodpanda, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Realme for this noble initiative. Food brings people together, and through this campaign, we hope to bring joy and convenience to the Iftari tables of 50 families every week. This collaboration reflects our shared values of community service and our commitment to making Ramadan a little more special for everyone."

To participate in this exciting campaign, follow Realme's Facebook page for updates and instructions on how to enter for a chance to win. The campaign aims to feed the body and nourish the soul, reinforcing the spirit of Ramadan among the community.