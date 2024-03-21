Fake Pakistan Air Force wing commander arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – A man impersonating a wing commander of the Pakistan Air Force was held by police in Karachi on Wednesday.

Reports in local media suggest that man named Zeeshan, who raked in millions of rupees from several people by committing fraud, was held in port city.

The culprit used to offer government contracts to people using forged documents. The man also also tied at least three women of well-off families and duped them.

Police in port city are conducting raids to nab the accomplices of the prime accused while past record was also being checked for detailed investigation.