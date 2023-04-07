ICT Police arrest fake Army officer involved in fraud and impersonation

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday arrested an individual posing as a captain in the Pakistan Army, who was involved in the creation and sale of fake files and army cards.

The suspect was apprehended by a team led by ASI Nadir of the Shalimar Police Station, and several fake items were found in his possession during the search.

دوران پٹرولنگ پاک آرمی کی وردی میں ملبوس (خود کو کپتان ظاہر کرنے والے) جعل ساز کو گرفتار کرلیا گیا۔ تھانہ شالیمار کے اے ایس آئی نادر معہ ٹیم نے ملزم سے جعلی آرمی کارڈز، فائلیں اور دیگر اشیاء برآمد کر لیں۔ ملزم آرمی کے نام سے جعلی فائلیں تیار کرکے سادہ لوگوں میں فروخت کرکے لوٹتا… pic.twitter.com/Mp8CECxacT — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 6, 2023

The incident has prompted an inquiry by the ICT Police and raised concerns about the prevalence of such fraudulent activities. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

In a separate incident last week, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Mardan caught a fake Major dressed in a Pakistan Army uniform smuggling 60kg of weed. The suspect, who was driving a green number plate vehicle with tinted glasses, had hit an excise police station's mobile vehicle while attempting to escape.

After a long chase, the police eventually caught up with the culprit near the gate of PAF Academy Risalpur.