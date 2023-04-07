ICT Police arrest fake Army officer involved in fraud and impersonation

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday arrested an individual posing as a captain in the Pakistan Army, who was involved in the creation and sale of fake files and army cards.
The suspect was apprehended by a team led by ASI Nadir of the Shalimar Police Station, and several fake items were found in his possession during the search.
دوران پٹرولنگ پاک آرمی کی وردی میں ملبوس (خود کو کپتان ظاہر کرنے والے) جعل ساز کو گرفتار کرلیا گیا۔
تھانہ شالیمار کے اے ایس آئی نادر معہ ٹیم نے ملزم سے جعلی آرمی کارڈز، فائلیں اور دیگر اشیاء برآمد کر لیں۔ ملزم آرمی کے نام سے جعلی فائلیں تیار کرکے سادہ لوگوں میں فروخت کرکے لوٹتا… pic.twitter.com/Mp8CECxacT— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 6, 2023
The incident has prompted an inquiry by the ICT Police and raised concerns about the prevalence of such fraudulent activities. The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
In a separate incident last week, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Mardan caught a fake Major dressed in a Pakistan Army uniform smuggling 60kg of weed. The suspect, who was driving a green number plate vehicle with tinted glasses, had hit an excise police station's mobile vehicle while attempting to escape.
After a long chase, the police eventually caught up with the culprit near the gate of PAF Academy Risalpur.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 167,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 194,790.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
