Over 100 Pakistani nurses lose jobs in Saudi Arabia due to recruiter's scam

ISLAMABAD – Dozens of Pakistani nurses have lost their jobs in Saudi Arabia over the same verification report submitted for multiple paramedics.
It has been learned that Pakistani nurses were qualified enough for the jobs but bore the brunt of blunder made by private recruiter involving forged online verification of their credentials.
A considerable amount of nurses were sent back home after the Kingdom found the forgery during online screenings of the documents.
Meanwhile, D.G Emigration and Overseas Employment took serious notice of incident due to functional irregularities surfaced by foreign employers in Kingdom.
Pakistani authorities suspended the license of Rawalpindi-based recruiter and also blacklisted him for future.
A committee has been formed to carry out a more detailed investigation to prevent any such incidents in the future. The private employer managed to get jobs for over 300 nurses by submitting the same verification report.
