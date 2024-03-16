Nurse booked for fooling Balochistan CM during Quetta hospital visit

QUETTA – A case has been registered against a male nurse for disguising as doctor during Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s his visit to a hospital in Quetta.

The incident occurred when the chief minister conducted a visit to the Balochistan Medical Complex on March 13.

The male nurse, identified as Muhammad Qasim, had also given a briefing to the chief minister about the hospital during his visit.

The chief minister issued directives for registered a case against him for misleading act. The case has been registered at the Brewery Police Station on the complaint of the administrative officer of the BMC.