CM Punjab Free Solar panel scheme – Update on verification process in Lahore

The CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme is an initiative to provide free solar energy solutions to households across Punjab in order to promote clean energy and reduce financial burden on public.

The scheme, which has been launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will cut the electricity bills significantly, besides decreasing the carbon footprint. It will also contribute towards greener Punjab.

In this scheme, government of Punjab will give up to 100,000 solar systems free of cost to the poor households having consumption from 0-200 units through transparent balloting.

Eligibility Criteria

Domestic consumers having monthly consumption of up to 200 units under following categories are eligible:

Up to – 50 Units (Life Line)

51-100 Units (Life Line)

0-100 Units (Protected)

0-100 Units (Un-protected)

101-200 Units (Protected)

101-200 Units (Unprotected)

Consumer having sanction load up to 2 KW will be eligible.

Solar Panel Scheme Verification Process

As the registration for the scheme has closed, the district administration of Lahore has made special teams for physical verification of the qualified candidates.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said special teams have been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, who will complete the verification process of beneficiaries in two days.

“There will be no compromise on transparency and merit, ensuring faster implementation of the scheme through effective monitoring,” he said in a social media post.

