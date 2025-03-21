Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Punjab Free Solar panel scheme – Update on verification process in Lahore

Punjab Launches Solar Powered Tube Well Project To Support Farmers

The CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme is an initiative to provide free solar energy solutions to households across Punjab in order to promote clean energy and reduce financial burden on public.

The scheme, which has been launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, will cut the electricity bills significantly, besides decreasing the carbon footprint. It will also contribute towards greener Punjab.

In this scheme, government of Punjab will give up to 100,000 solar systems free of cost to the poor households having consumption from 0-200 units through transparent balloting.

Eligibility Criteria

Domestic consumers having monthly consumption of up to 200 units under following categories are eligible:

Up to – 50 Units (Life Line)

51-100 Units (Life Line)

0-100 Units (Protected)

0-100 Units (Un-protected)

101-200 Units (Protected)

101-200 Units (Unprotected)

Consumer having sanction load up to 2 KW will be eligible.

Solar Panel Scheme Verification Process

As the registration for the scheme has closed, the district administration of Lahore has made special teams for physical verification of the qualified candidates.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said special teams have been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, who will complete the verification process of beneficiaries in two days.

“There will be no compromise on transparency and merit, ensuring faster implementation of the scheme through effective monitoring,” he said in a social media post.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search