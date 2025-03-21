Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Fresh vegetables latest retail prices in Lahore today – 21 March 2025

OkLAHORE – The district government in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, has issued official rate lists for fresh vegetables for March 21.

As per rules, it is mandatory for all shopkeepers to display the notified rate lists at prominent places so people can buy vegetables at the government rates avoid profiteering by the sellers.

The practice of issuing the rate list on daily basis aims at curbing profiteering and ensuring uniformity in the prices across the Lahore.

Lahore Notified Rate Lists for Vegetables Today

As per the rate lists for today, the retail prices of potatoes ranges from Rs45 Rs50 per kilogramme for A quality while prices vary depending on the quality of the vegetable.

The price of A quality tomatoes has been set as Rs50-55 per kilogramme. The price of Chinese garlic has registered a slight increase of Rs10, with new price setting at Rs610 per kilogramme.

Following is the complete notified rate lists for March 20, 2025:

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

