Ayeza Khan celebrates Eid with stylish photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani television star Ayeza Khan lit up social media with her latest photoshoot, shared ahead of Eid celebrations.

The actress treated fans to her Chaand Raat looks on Instagram, wearing a stunning golden and yellow outfit.

One of the photos also featured her husband, actor Danish Taimoor, adding a personal touch to the festive celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan, one of Pakistan’s most popular and acclaimed actresses, has earned recognition for her versatile roles in television dramas such as “Mere Paas Tum Ho”, “Pyarey Afzal”, and “Chupke Chupke”.

Known for her captivating screen presence and style, she has won numerous awards, including Lux Style Awards, and has become a prominent fashion icon in the country.

Her recent Eid photoshoot not only highlights her festive fashion but also connects with fans celebrating the joyous occasion, giving them a glimpse into the actress’s personal and professional charm.