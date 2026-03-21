Will Pakistani users need to change SIM cards for 5G access?

ISLAMABAD – Most mobile users in Pakistan are unlikely to require a SIM card change to access upcoming 5G services, as long as they are already using a 4G-enabled SIM, according to industry expectations ahead of the planned rollout.

Telecom experts and operators suggest that existing 4G SIM cards are largely compatible with 5G networks, removing the need for mandatory SIM replacement for the majority of users.

This development is expected to ease the transition to next-generation connectivity, making it more convenient and cost-effective for consumers as Pakistan prepares to introduce 5G technology.

The government and regulatory authorities have been working on the 5G spectrum auction and policy framework, targeting a rollout aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure and boosting economic growth.

However, access to 5G will still depend on having a compatible smartphone and being within coverage areas, which are likely to be limited to major cities in the initial phase.

Experts note that while most users will not need new SIMs, those with older or outdated cards may still require upgrades to fully benefit from the service.