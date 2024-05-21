How to stay fit during Hajj 2024? These official guidelines are must read

RIYADH - As the ongoing year's Hajj season approaches, the government of Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for pilgrims to follow so that they can perform their religious obligations while staying physically fit.

The authorities in the holy kingdom have urged Muslims to observe a set of recommendations to keep themselves physically fit before and during the journey.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stated that to avoid physical exhaustion during Hajj, the pilgrims are urged before arrival to explore the journey and rites, learn about the distances between the holy places where the rituals are undertaken, and to daily exercise and avoid tough tasks.

Moreover, the pilgrims have been advised to wear sports or medical shoes, avoid heavy meals, and take rest after religious rites; they have also been urged to drink adequate amounts of fluids while performing the Hajj rites.

It has also been advised that overseas pilgrims should get the Neisseria meningitidis vaccine administered before their arrival, and get it verified by a certificate from their respective home countries.

The pilgrims should also be vaccinated against polio, COVID-19, and seasonal flu as the government is making serious efforts to avoid any untoward incident during the annual Islamic congregation.

The guidelines also cover domestic pilgrims who are required to complete Hajj-related vaccinations including inoculations against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and meningitis ahead of the pilgrimage rites.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also clarified that the vaccinations are available at the primary healthcare centers, calling for mandatory registration in the Health Ministry’s Sehaty app before the pilgrims’ arrive in the Saudi holy city of Mecca.

Hundreds of Thousands of pilgrims have already arrived in the kingdom to perform this year’s Hajj, which is expected to commence on June 14.

Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties and Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have been directed to perform it at least once in a lifetime.