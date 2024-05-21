Search

Pakistan

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in Gujranwala

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024
Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in Gujranwala
Source: File Photo

GUJRANWALA – TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan was targeted allegedly by the followers of Haq Khateeb, who claims to be spiritual leader, near a university in Gujranwala. 

A group of people, including women, attacked his vehicle with stones and wooden sticks at the gate of the university, where he had been invited to attend a ceremony. 

Videos circulating on social media show the windscreen of the vehicle was totally damaged. Iqrarul Hassan and some of his team members suffered minor injuries during the attack. 

In a video, the anchorperson can be heard stating that he did not want to engage in any altercation with them. 

It is recalled that a dispute between the investigative journalist and Khatib, who shot to fame after his videos of healing patients went viral on social media, escalated after the former called the spiritual leader’s act as tricks. 

Hassan had challenged Haq Khatib to perform his “tricks” publicly. 

TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan’s house attacked in Lahore

Pakistan

05:44 PM | 21 May, 2024

Dr. Raghib Naeemi appointed as the Chairman of Islamic Ideological ...

05:34 PM | 21 May, 2024

Qaumi Bachat Bank revises profit rate for regular income certificates

05:04 PM | 21 May, 2024

IHC declares Tyrian White case against Imran Khan inadmissible 

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

03:26 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan summits Mount Everest without ...

02:55 PM | 21 May, 2024

How to get Government school under public-private partnership in ...

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

08:55 PM | 18 May, 2024

Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) announces new jobs

09:45 PM | 19 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after ...

10:57 PM | 18 May, 2024

Plane carrying 30 Pakistani students from Bishkek lands in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

05:44 PM | 21 May, 2024

Dr. Raghib Naeemi appointed as the Chairman of Islamic Ideological Council

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 21 May, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 21 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.53 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: