Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – TV anchor Iqrarul Hassan was targeted allegedly by the followers of Haq Khateeb, who claims to be spiritual leader, near a university in Gujranwala.

A group of people, including women, attacked his vehicle with stones and wooden sticks at the gate of the university, where he had been invited to attend a ceremony.

Videos circulating on social media show the windscreen of the vehicle was totally damaged. Iqrarul Hassan and some of his team members suffered minor injuries during the attack.

In a video, the anchorperson can be heard stating that he did not want to engage in any altercation with them.

It is recalled that a dispute between the investigative journalist and Khatib, who shot to fame after his videos of healing patients went viral on social media, escalated after the former called the spiritual leader’s act as tricks.

Hassan had challenged Haq Khatib to perform his “tricks” publicly.