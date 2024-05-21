London-Singapore flight hit by 'severe turbulence': 1 dead, several injured

In a distressing turn of events, Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321, en route from London to Singapore, encountered a turbulent ordeal that resulted in one passenger losing their life and several others sustaining injuries.

The flight, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was shaken by severe turbulence, prompting an emergency response.

The airline confirmed the unfortunate incident via a heartfelt statement on their official Facebook page, acknowledging the grave consequences of the turbulence. "Flight SQ321 encountered severe turbulence en route," the statement conveyed, shedding light on the severity of the situation. "We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER."

Approximately 11 hours into the transcontinental journey, as the aircraft traversed the skies above the Andaman Sea and approached Thailand's airspace, a sudden and violent disturbance disrupted the serenity of the flight. Data provided by FlightRadar24 depicted a rapid descent from an altitude of approximately 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet within a mere five-minute timeframe.

The abrupt plummet in altitude, coupled with the ferocity of the turbulence, instilled panic among passengers and crew alike, leading to tragic consequences. Amidst the chaos, one life was lost, and several others suffered injuries as the aircraft navigated through the tumultuous skies.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Singapore Airlines has rallied its resources to extend support and assistance to those affected by the incident. Collaborating closely with Thai authorities, the airline remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew members amidst this unprecedented crisis.