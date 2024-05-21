IHC declares Tyrian White case against Imran Khan inadmissible 

ISLAMABAD – The larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for allegedly not disclosing his daughter, Tyrian White, in his nomination papers for the 2018 polls.

IHC bench, comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, upheld the decision of the two-member bench.

The petition had been moved by a citizen named Muhammad Sajid Mehmood and it continued for more than one hearing.

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Mehmood remarked that how the court could give another date when a two-member bench had declared the case inadmissible.

Later, the larger bench upheld the decision of the two-member bench and rejected the petition to disqualify Imran Khan.

Tyrian White

Tyrian White is the purported daughter of jailed PTI leader Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.

Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court quito long ago which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.

The recent case was filed against Imran Khan for not acknowledging Tyrian among his children in an affidavit filed during the 2022 National Assembly by-polls.