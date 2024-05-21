IHC declares Tyrian White case against Imran Khan inadmissible 

ISLAMABAD – The larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for allegedly not disclosing his daughter, Tyrian White, in his nomination papers for the 2018 polls.
IHC bench, comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, upheld the decision of the two-member bench.
The petition had been moved by a citizen named Muhammad Sajid Mehmood and it continued for more than one hearing.
During the hearing, Justice Tariq Mehmood remarked that how the court could give another date when a two-member bench had declared the case inadmissible.
Later, the larger bench upheld the decision of the two-member bench and rejected the petition to disqualify Imran Khan.
Tyrian White
Tyrian White is the purported daughter of jailed PTI leader Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.
Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court quito long ago which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.
The recent case was filed against Imran Khan for not acknowledging Tyrian among his children in an affidavit filed during the 2022 National Assembly by-polls.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.