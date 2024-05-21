Dr. Raghib Naeemi appointed as the Chairman of Islamic Ideological Council

ISLAMABAD – In a significant development, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council (IIC). This appointment was officially announced by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday and comes after the conclusion of Dr. Qibla Ayaz's three-year tenure in April.

Dr. Naeemi is a well-respected religious scholar and currently serves as the Imam of Jamia Naeemia in Lahore. He also holds prominent positions as the Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab and is an active member of both the Quran Board Punjab and the Central Ruet Hilal Committee.

In addition to his religious roles, Dr. Naeemi is deeply involved in academic circles, with syndicate memberships at Punjab University and the University of Agriculture. His rich academic background and extensive experience are expected to bring a well-rounded and informed perspective to the IIC.

The Islamic Ideological Council plays a crucial role in advising the government on matters related to Islamic law and ensuring that national legislation is in harmony with Islamic principles. Dr. Naeemi's leadership is anticipated to enhance the council's contributions to legislative guidance.

This appointment marks a new chapter for the IIC, with expectations that Dr. Naeemi will continue to uphold and advance the council's mission in promoting Islamic values within the legislative framework of Pakistan.