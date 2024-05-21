Qaumi Bachat Bank revises profit rate for regular income certificates

ISLAMABAD – The National Savings, also known as Qaumi Bachat Bank, has recently updated the profit rates for its various products, including the Regular Income Certificates (RICs). As of May 14, 2024, the new profit rate for RICs is set at 14.64 percent per annum.
The Regular Income Certificates, introduced by the government in February 1993, are designed to meet the monthly financial needs of the general public. These certificates have a maturity period of five years and are available in denominations of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 100,000, Rs. 500,000, Rs. 1,000,000, Rs. 5,000,000, and Rs. 10,000,000.
Investors receive their profit payments on a monthly basis, starting from the date of issue of the certificates. With the revised profit rate, investors will now earn Rs. 1,220 per month for every Rs. 100,000 invested, effective from May 14, 2024.
Additionally, the investment in Regular Income Certificates is exempt from Zakat deduction, providing further financial benefits to the investors.
This revision aims to provide better returns to investors, making the Regular Income Certificates an attractive option for those looking for steady monthly income.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.53
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.