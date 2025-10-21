Pakistan’s seafood exports to China surge to $153m in first nine months of 2025

ISLAMABAD – During the first nine months of this year, Pakistan’s seafood exports to China surged to $153 million, according to data released on Tuesday by China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In the first three quarters of 2025, exports rose from $121.93 million during the same period last year to $153 million, showing steady growth. This reflects Pakistan’s expanding access to the Chinese market through CPEC-based agricultural and fisheries cooperation, improved cold chain logistics, and an enhanced certification system.

Among major export categories, frozen fish exports reached $40.10 million, up from $30.19 million last year. Similarly, frozen cuttlefish exports increased to $20.29 million from $19.83 million, while frozen crab exports rose to $25.68 million, compared to $22.65 million for the entire previous year.

Notably, exports of frozen sardines, sardinella, sprats, and brisling also recorded significant growth, making Pakistan the largest supplier to China in this category, surpassing Russia and Indonesia.

Trade officials said the consistent quarterly increase highlights the growing diversity and competitiveness of Pakistani seafood in the Chinese market. The efficient “green channel” clearance system at Chinese airports, allowing seafood to reach consumers within 48 hours of arrival, has also played a vital role in maintaining product quality and value.