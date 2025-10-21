Teefi Butt’s secret identities exposed after controversial encounter

ISLAMABAD – Another major development in Teefi Butt case, weeks after the gangster was gunned down in a controversial encounter.

Butt was recently killed in a controversial police encounter, as investigations uncover massive forgery in his identity documents. Teefi Butt was found to be in possession of three national identity cards and two Pakistani passports, all issued under different names.

The suspect used multiple identities to evade law enforcement and travel abroad undetected. Investigations revealed that the day before the murder of Ameer Balaj, Teefi Butt fled from Islamabad to Dubai using a fake passport.

Records show that he frequently changed his identity to avoid arrest, using fake names like Khawaja Tareef Gulshan, Tareef Butt, and Tareef Gulshan on separate ID cards.

Authorities further disclosed that Teefi Butt’s two passports were also obtained under different aliases. During covert trips abroad, he reportedly used a specific set of forged documents to conceal his movements.

After these revelations, relevant government departments initiated a full-scale investigation into the forgery of identity records and travel documents linked to the slain suspect.