Gujranwala ASI booked over rape of girl who approached police against harassers
Web Desk
07:40 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Gujranwala ASI booked over rape of girl who approached police against harassers
Share

GUJRANWALA – A case has been registered against a police official for allegedly raping a girl at his home in Gujranawala’s Aziz Colony in Aroop Police station’s limits.

According to victim’s father, ASI Mubashir was called to the survivor’s home for an investigation into her complaint against a few men who were harrassing her.

The police official, her father said, sexually assaulted the girl and also threatened her to not spoke about it to anyone.

The victim in a video circulating on social media accused the police of not taking action when her family filed a complaint with the police station.

Later, the city police officer (CPO) has formed a committee to probe the matter while medical test of the victim has been conducted and results are yet to come.

The suspect has got interim bail to avoid arrest, claiming that he was being framed in the case. 

More From This Category
BISE Rawalpindi board declares FA, FSc 2020 ...
02:03 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Sahiwal board declares FA, FSc 2020 annual result ...
01:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Check result as BISE Bahawalpur announces FA, Fsc ...
01:50 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
BISE Sargodha declares FA, FSC 2020 annual ...
01:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Lahore board announces FA, FSC 2020 annual ...
01:31 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
NCOC allows reopening of middle schools under ...
12:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madam Noor Jehan's house should be turned into a museum: Shaan Shahid
02:07 PM | 22 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr