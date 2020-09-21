Gujranwala ASI booked over rape of girl who approached police against harassers

GUJRANWALA – A case has been registered against a police official for allegedly raping a girl at his home in Gujranawala’s Aziz Colony in Aroop Police station’s limits.

According to victim’s father, ASI Mubashir was called to the survivor’s home for an investigation into her complaint against a few men who were harrassing her.

The police official, her father said, sexually assaulted the girl and also threatened her to not spoke about it to anyone.

The victim in a video circulating on social media accused the police of not taking action when her family filed a complaint with the police station.

Later, the city police officer (CPO) has formed a committee to probe the matter while medical test of the victim has been conducted and results are yet to come.

علاقہ تھانہ اروپ میں اے ایس آئی پر لڑکی سے زیادتی کا الزام



وقوعہ کی بابت مقدمہ نمبر 1406/20 درج رجسٹرڈ۔ ایس ایس پی انوسٹی گیشن کی زیر نگرانی تمام پہلوؤں سے تفتیش کی جاے گی۔ ہر صورت انصاف اور میرٹ کو ملحوظ خاطر رکھا جائے گا۔@OfficialDPRPP @InamGhani @GOPunjabPK @MashwaniAzhar — CPO Gujranwala (@CPOGujranwala) September 20, 2020

The suspect has got interim bail to avoid arrest, claiming that he was being framed in the case.