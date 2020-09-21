Date announced for FA, FSC results 2020 in Punjab

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will declare results of intermediate on September 22 (Tuesday).

(F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020,

Chairman Lahore Board has confirmed that results of Part I and II of FA and FSC will be announced tomorrow evening at 5 PM.

On Saturday, all the Punjab BISEs had announced the results of Matriculation annual examinations 2020.