Date announced for FA, FSC results 2020 in Punjab
Web Desk
07:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will declare results of intermediate on September 22 (Tuesday).

(F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020,

Chairman Lahore Board has confirmed that results of Part I and II of FA and FSC will be announced tomorrow evening at 5 PM.

On Saturday, all the Punjab BISEs had announced the results of Matriculation annual examinations 2020.

