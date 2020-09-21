Date announced for FA, FSC results 2020 in Punjab
07:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Share
LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will declare results of intermediate on September 22 (Tuesday).
(F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020,
Chairman Lahore Board has confirmed that results of Part I and II of FA and FSC will be announced tomorrow evening at 5 PM.
On Saturday, all the Punjab BISEs had announced the results of Matriculation annual examinations 2020.
-
- BISE Rawalpindi board declares FA, FSc 2020 Results today (check ...02:03 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Sahiwal board declares FA, FSc 2020 annual result today (check result ...01:56 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Check result as BISE Bahawalpur announces FA, Fsc 2020 result today01:50 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- BISE Sargodha declares FA, FSC 2020 annual results today (check ...01:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Hrithik Roshan follows Mahira Khan on Instagram12:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Sanam Saeed wants an update on motorway rape case11:56 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for Resistance ...09:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020