Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for Resistance International Film Festival’s prize

Pakistani documentary “Thanks the Heroes” directed by Syed Muhammad Hassan Zaidi is one of the 10 finalists selected to compete in the “Health Defenders” International Section of the Resistance International Film Festival.

The other finalists are “Social Distance” by Erkan Özcan (Turkey), “Portugal Coronavirus Documentary” by Carlos A. Costa (Portugal), “Italy Lockdown: How the Coronavirus Has Forever Changed Our Lives” by Carla Falzone, Sacha Biazzo, Simone Giancristofaro and Carmine Benincasa (Italy), “So close, so far” by Komeil Soheili (Iran).

“Learning in the Time of Corona” by Jasmine Ng Qian Yi (Malaysia), “A Mask for Everyone” by Faroqhi Anna Peretz Haim (Germany), “From the Window” by Anzhelika Grigorieva (Russia) and “22nd of April” by Cesare Maglioni (Italy) are also among the finalists.

About 30 short and long Iranian documentaries are also selected for this section of the festival.

All films competing in the “Health Defenders” sections focus on the endeavor health workers have made and also on the various experiencies different people had during the pandemic. This section was initiated to honor healthcare workers amidst COVID-19 pandemic and to promote a further documentation of the recent events as it would become crucial evidence for the future generations.

Resistance International Film Festival is divided in two parts that will be held on separate dates. The first part that includes “Health Defenders” section will be held on September 21st to 27th, and the second part dedicated for the “Main Competition” is scheduled for November 21st-27th.

This year the event will go online due to a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country.