Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for Resistance International Film Festival’s prize
Web Desk
09:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Pakistani documentary selected as finalist for Resistance International Film Festival’s prize
Share

Pakistani documentary “Thanks the Heroes” directed by Syed Muhammad Hassan Zaidi is one of the 10 finalists selected to compete in the “Health Defenders” International Section of the Resistance International Film Festival.

The other finalists are “Social Distance” by Erkan Özcan (Turkey), “Portugal Coronavirus Documentary” by Carlos A. Costa (Portugal), “Italy Lockdown: How the Coronavirus Has Forever Changed Our Lives” by Carla Falzone, Sacha Biazzo, Simone Giancristofaro and Carmine Benincasa (Italy), “So close, so far” by Komeil Soheili (Iran).

“Learning in the Time of Corona” by Jasmine Ng Qian Yi (Malaysia), “A Mask for Everyone” by Faroqhi Anna Peretz Haim (Germany), “From the Window” by Anzhelika Grigorieva (Russia) and “22nd of April” by Cesare Maglioni (Italy) are also among the finalists.

 About 30 short and long Iranian documentaries are also selected for this section of the festival.

All films competing in the “Health Defenders” sections focus on the endeavor health workers have made and also on the various experiencies different people had during the pandemic. This section was initiated to honor healthcare workers amidst COVID-19 pandemic and to promote a further documentation of the recent events as it would become crucial evidence for the future generations.

Resistance International Film Festival is divided in two parts that will be held on separate dates. The first part that includes “Health Defenders” section will be held on September 21st to 27th, and the second part dedicated for the “Main Competition” is scheduled for November 21st-27th.

This year the event will go online due to a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country.

More From This Category
Anurag Kashyap accused of sexual harassment by ...
06:13 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Alizeh Shah looks unrecognisable in her new ...
05:25 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Armeena Khan praises spot person's amazing vocals
03:30 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Madam Noor Jehan's house should be turned into a ...
02:07 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Hrithik Roshan follows Mahira Khan on Instagram
12:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Sanam Saeed wants an update on motorway rape case
11:56 AM | 22 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anurag Kashyap accused of sexual harassment by Payal Ghosh
06:13 PM | 22 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr